Loran Fevens Death -Dead – Obituary :broadcaster, Loran Fevens, (age 76) has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
broadcaster, Loran Fevens, (age 76) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Corey Tremere @PEICorey Sad to learn broadcaster, Loran Fevens, (age 76) passed away last night, after a lengthy illness. Loran was the host of a popular radio show, Sentimental Journey. For many years we worked together getting Sunday church broadcasts on the air each weekend

