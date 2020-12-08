Loran Fevens Death -Dead – Obituary :broadcaster, Loran Fevens, (age 76) has Died .
broadcaster, Loran Fevens, (age 76) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Sad to learn broadcaster, Loran Fevens, (age 76) passed away last night, after a lengthy illness. Loran was the host of a popular radio show, Sentimental Journey. For many years we worked together getting Sunday church broadcasts on the air each weekend #radio #pei pic.twitter.com/RY9HwUbCbN
— Corey Tremere (@PEICorey) December 7, 2020
