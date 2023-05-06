Lord Miles Kentucky Derby : Lord Miles: The Unexpected Contender at the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby’s Unexpected Contender: Lord Miles

Lord Miles: The Dark Horse to Watch in the 2021 Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious horse races in the world, and it is a highlight of the American racing calendar. Every year, the best three-year-old thoroughbreds from around the world gather at Churchill Downs to compete for the title of Kentucky Derby winner. The race is known for its unpredictability, and there is always a dark horse that surprises everyone with an unexpected win. This year, that dark horse is Lord Miles.

Lord Miles’ Racing Career

Lord Miles is a three-year-old bay colt who has been steadily improving throughout his racing career. He is owned by the renowned racing stable, Godolphin, and trained by Charlie Appleby. Lord Miles has only raced four times in his career, but each race has shown that he has the potential to be a great racehorse.

Lord Miles made his debut in September 2020 at Newmarket, finishing second in a field of nine. He then went on to win his next two races, both at Kempton Park. In his most recent race, Lord Miles finished second in the UAE Derby in Dubai, losing by just a head to Rebel’s Romance.

Lord Miles’ Pedigree and Jockey

Lord Miles has a strong pedigree, with his sire, Dubawi, being one of the most successful stallions in the world. Dubawi has sired numerous Group One winners, including the 2015 Irish Derby winner, Jack Hobbs.

Lord Miles also has a talented jockey in William Buick. Buick has been in great form this season, winning 11 Group One races so far. He has a great understanding of Lord Miles, having ridden him in all of his previous races.

Lord Miles’ Chances in the Kentucky Derby

Lord Miles is currently a 20-1 shot in the Kentucky Derby betting, but his connections are confident that he could surprise everyone and win the race. Charlie Appleby has said that Lord Miles has been trained specifically for the Kentucky Derby, and that he has the potential to be a top-class racehorse.

The Kentucky Derby is known for its unpredictability, and Lord Miles could be the dark horse that surprises everyone. He has already shown that he has the potential to be a great racehorse, and with a bit of luck, he could win the most prestigious horse race in America.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lord Miles is a dark horse to watch in this year’s Kentucky Derby. He has shown a lot of potential in his previous races, and he has the pedigree and jockey to succeed. While he may not be the favorite, he could surprise everyone and win the race. The Kentucky Derby is always full of surprises, and Lord Miles could be the biggest surprise of them all.