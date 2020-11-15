Lord Mountbatten Death : Who Died With Lord Mountbatten in the crown season 4.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS

cornishcoves wrote

McKittrick is a curious character (Editor with Irish Times) in this, his report on event- he characterised the assassinations/killings such ” death of an old man and civilians and a lot of soldiers dying in the other”…were his comments meant to be sarcastic, I wonder??…a deliberate slight facilitated by his editorial placement….His professional vs his personal opinions seemed to meet here…..worrisome.

Barbara Stepien-foad wrote

interesting to watch, yes sad to see there are still folk who would support such loss of life today, it could easily return. But in the meantime we have our own Ira equivalent these days, Islamic idiocy…

Barbara Stepien-foad wrote

+tony lennon thankyou Tony for your comment. Nothing in any “war” is cut and dried, I know that from what my parents went through in the last WW.. I just wish that folk could come to easier understandings and that propaganda was abolished, in the end it’s often very hard to actually know what the truth is, ISIS is probably part funded by those we think are our allies..

Barbara Stepien-foad wrote

+tony lennon yes, hatred is a dreadful dreadful thing, the decisions of a government set up folk against each other as nations and then the hatred can last decades. My mother went through Siberia simply because of where she lived, her husband fought and died in the battle of Britain yet at the end of the war she and all the other Polish weren’t allowed to march in the VE celebrations…in case it upset the dictator Stalin. There are huge injustices done. A war is begun round a table and ends round a table but not one if those round the table takes part. I could go on, but we have to move forward. I am pleased that you are in a much more peaceful situation and hope and pray that in time people can mix more freely and overcome past differences. The trouble with ISIS is that it is formed too out of hatred and bigotry. I cannot understand how dualistic these people are in their thinking, changing someone’s mentality is a very difficult thing yet fanaticism always has a base line.

I wish you all the best, we are all humans after all and you deserve peace.

Mahatma Kane Jeeves wrote

assault, there is a whole lot of civil war going on in the middle east. Not all the destruction has come from the west. You KNOW that, if you know as much as you claim.

Mahatma Kane Jeeves wrote

@assault and battery No, there are plenty of violent people in the middle east, and that has nothing to do with the west. Although I know some like to blame the west for everything that has ever happened, it just isn’t factual or honest.

And considering how many of you hate Jewish people, not surprised you guys would try to blame everything on them. Unfortunately for all of us, human beings are violent and can commit evil acts in ALL shades, in EVERY ethnicity, and around the entire world. Religion, or rather the intolerance of others religions remain the biggest contributor to human death by other humans. Islam is no different.