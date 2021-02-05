Lord Vestey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lord Vestey has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

Lord Vestey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

Olympia, The London International Horse Show 3h · A MESSAGE FROM OLYMPIA, THE LONDON INTERNATIONAL HORSE SHOW Lord Vestey, 1941-2021 Olympia, The London International Horse Show and the Royal Windsor Horse Show have lost their President and Vice President respectively. “Sam Vestey was irrepressibly fun to be around. He had enormous charisma and charm that made him hugely popular with everyone he met. His sense of humour and ability just to muck in with whatever was going on was appreciated by all that had the privilege to know him. He was a brilliant ambassador for the horse world and his effervescent personality will be missed by us all.” Simon Brooks-Ward, Show Director

Elizabeth Chambers

All the Queen’s compatriots are passing away. The older you get the quicker it happens. She will be the last one standing.

Cheltenham Racecourse

We’re very saddened to hear of the passing of friend and former Cheltenham Chairman, Lord Vestey. He was a true gentleman and genuinely lovely man who did so much for our sport. He will be sorely missed by us all at The Jockey Club and our thoughts go out to his family and friends.