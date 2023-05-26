Loren Stender Remembered: Rose Ridge Resort Pays Tribute to Its Late Employee

Rose Ridge Resort mourns the death of Loren Stender

The Rose Ridge Resort community is grieving the loss of Loren Stender, who passed away on August 9, 2021, at the age of 72. Loren, a retired engineer, was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind heart, warm smile, and willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Early Life and Education

Loren was born on December 11, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to parents Harold and Mildred Stender. He grew up in Iowa and attended the University of Iowa, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.

Professional Life

After graduation, Loren moved to Wisconsin and began his career as an engineer. He worked for several companies throughout his career, including Eaton Corporation and Rockwell Automation, where he retired in 2006.

Community Involvement

Despite his busy professional life, Loren was always involved in the community and made time for volunteer work. He was a member of the Lions Club and the local fire department, where he served as a volunteer firefighter for over 25 years. Loren was also an active member of the Rose Ridge Resort community, where he served on the board of directors and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his neighbors.

Personal Life

Loren was married to his wife, Mary, for 48 years, and together they had two children, Sarah and David. Loren was a devoted husband and father and loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, and camping and was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Remembering Loren

The news of Loren’s passing has deeply saddened the Rose Ridge Resort community, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His kind heart, warm smile, and willingness to help others were an inspiration to us all. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Loren Stender death Rose Ridge Resort employee Loren Stender obituary Remembering Loren Stender Tribute to Loren Stender Condolences for Loren Stender’s family and friends