Lorena Ponce Death -Dead – Obituary :Lorena Ponce was a mother of 4 that was fatally struck by a hit-and -run driver in Winnetka.

Lorena Ponce has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Lorena Ponce was a mother of 4 that was fatally struck by a hit-and -run driver in Winnetka this past Wednesday. The fatal traffic collision was reported at 5 a.m. in the area of Roscoe Boulevard, east of Lurline Avenue.

