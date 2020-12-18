Lorena Ponce Death -Dead – Obituary :Lorena Ponce was a mother of 4 that was fatally struck by a hit-and -run driver in Winnetka.
Lorena Ponce has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Lorena Ponce was a mother of 4 that was fatally struck by a hit-and -run driver in Winnetka this past Wednesday. The fatal traffic collision was reported at 5 a.m. in the area of Roscoe Boulevard, east of Lurline Avenue.
Source: Fundraiser by Daisy Pinedo : Help Mother of 4 Put to Rest
