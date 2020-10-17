Lorenzo Martinez Death – Dead : Lorenzo Martinez Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Lorenzo Martinez has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

“Conjunto Heritage Taller on Twitter: “Conjunto Heritage Taller friends, it is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved maestro, Lorenzo Martinez. On behalf of the Conjunto Heritage Taller Familia, we want to extend our deepest condolences to his family. Read more below… ”

Conjunto Heritage Taller friends, it is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved maestro, Lorenzo Martinez. On behalf of the Conjunto Heritage Taller Familia, we want to extend our deepest condolences to his family. Read more below… pic.twitter.com/KmqhijsMDo — Conjunto Heritage Taller (@ConjuntoTaller) October 17, 2020

Tributes

Heartbreaking news that my beloved friend conjunto legend Lorenzo Martinez has passed away this morning. A truly awesome person generous with his talent & time. I will post a longer thread on him later, meanwhile give a listen and recognize the huge loss. https://t.co/MO6MLws0xu — Dan Margolies (@MargoliesDan) October 17, 2020