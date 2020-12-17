LORENZO TALIAFERRO Death -Obituary – Dead : baltimore ravens LORENZO TALIAFERRO Passed Away, Cause of Death Unknown.

LORENZO TALIAFERRO has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

JUST IN: The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook confirming the news Wednesday night. https://bit.ly/3gWwR5L Posted by WAVY TV 10 on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office 3 hrs · LORENZO TALIAFERRO, 28, PASSED AWAY EARLIER TODAY Earlier today, December 16, 2020, at approximately 3:07 pm Deputies were dispatched to the 100 Block of Windsor Lane for a call of someone needing medical attention. Medics also arrived and transported the patient to a local hospital where he later passed away. Lorenzo Taliaferro was 28 years old. We cannot release any medical information. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. We have had many media outlets reaching out to us for information because he had played professional football for the Baltimore Ravens.

Source: (20+) York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office – Posts | Facebook





Tributes

———————— –

Jessica Toro Schlosshan wrote

Sending my sincerest condolences and love to all who loved him. Prayers for comfort..

David Peterson wrote

Never heard of him, but it’s tragic regardless. Prayers to his family and friends.

Patty Musselman wrote

Such a terrible time of year to lose a loved one. So sad for this family and his circle of friends and teammates.

Betsy Johnson Miller wrote

I will miss you forever Lorenzo Taliaferro . So very sorry Zina, Cashawn Taliaferro , Chastity and your Dad. My thoughts and prayers for y’all and Zo’s son Major.

Brigitte Watenpaugh Corbin wrote

So sorry to hear this. My prayers go out to Zina and family

Katie Burbage wrote

Thoughts and prayers for the family and friend’s. So sorry for your loss

Judi Campbell wrote

So very sorry. Praying God’s comfort for his family and friends.

Catherine Turpin-Pennington wrote

So sad. Prayers to his loved ones, friends, colleagues and community who loved and lost him.

Theresa Menser wrote

May He Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers goes out to his family and friends.

Paula Carter Perry wrote

My family is so saddened to hear about this loss. We remember Lorenzo as a good kid and will be praying for Zina and her family to have the comfort that only The Most High can provide.

Taylor Adcock wrote

Authorities don’t release cause of death until all family is notified/ or they may not know the real cause of death. Let’s stop assuming and be sad someone else’s life is gone even if you don’t know them. May the family find peace during this tough time.

Rich O’Neal wrote

American healthcare is ducking garbage and you know auto correct sucks .

Ryan Davies wrote

Can we please stop allowing teenagers to pump themselves full of steroids? That is a significant factor in these early onset heart problems former professional athletes have been having