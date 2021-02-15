Lorenzo Washington Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Former Alabama DL Lorenzo Washington has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021

Former Alabama DL Lorenzo Washington has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

Steven Garret Head 5h · I hate to say this… but Former Alabama DL Lorenzo Washington has passed away.. No details on his death yet but I will continue to update this post. Lorenzo played for Saban’s 2009 Nation Championship and played multiple positions on the defensive side of the ball. “Washington, a native of Loganville, Ga., played football at Grayson High School before attending Alabama. He redshirted his freshman season in 2005, and was still part of the football team Nick Saban took over in 2007.

Geechie Prince

Met this guy Lorenzo Washington Saturday night downtown Dallas spent the whole night kicking it with him we had a great time the whole night had some mutual friends and knew some of the same people was a really good guy next morning they found him passed away in his garage. Long story short be thankful for every moment you have because you never know when it’s your last. Rest easy big guy