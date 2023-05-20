Lori Beth Finlay : Man arrested for death of girlfriend, Lori Beth Finlay, in Benton County

Man Arrested for Death of Girlfriend in Benton County: Lori Beth Finlay Identified as Victim

A man has been arrested by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for the murder of his girlfriend in Warsaw, as reported by KY3. Two women called the Sheriff’s Office on May 18th reporting that their friend had been missing since May 15th. Upon the arrival of deputies, a body was found wrapped in a blanket and trash bags. The body was identified as Lori Beth Finlay, aged 57, who had been shot multiple times. Robert Ashley Peterson, aged 54, was later arrested and is now facing charges of 1st Degree Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail. Corrections or typos can be reported to digitalnews@ky3.com. All rights reserved by KY3.

