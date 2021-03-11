Lori Kaye Death – Obituary : RT @RevLoveProject: We mourn the loss of Lori Gilbert Kaye, killed in the #PowaySynagogueShooting while saving the life of her r…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @RevLoveProject: We mourn the loss of Lori Gilbert Kaye, killed in the #PowaySynagogueShooting while saving the life of her rabbi—remembered as “a jewel of the community, a true Eshet Chayil, a Woman of Valor.” May she live on thru our brave faith, selfless service & vigilant love. #ChabadofPoway



