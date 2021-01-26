Lori Klausutis murder : Should Joe Scarborough be Arrested.

Brian Bell January 3 at 4:49 AM · In recent weeks, President Trump has repeatedly claimed that Scarborough was responsible for murdering the 28-year-old staffer – despite officials ruling she suffered from an undiagnosed heart problem that caused her to collapse and hit her head on a desk. Florida congressman (and current MSNBC anchor) Joe Scarborough . For weeks President Trump has used Twitter to suggest Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough murdered a Congressional aide who once worked for him Lori Klausutis, 28 died in Scarborough’s office in 2001; police found no evidence of foul play Klausutis had an undiagnosed heart problem that caused her to collapse and hit her head on a desk Scarborough paid tribute to Klausutis on Morning Joe Wednesday, describing her as a devout Catholic who wanted to ‘give back to the country that she loved’ But Trump doubled down on claims that Scarborough was somehow involved in her death, sending out another tweet following the broadcast ‘Psycho Joe Scarborough is rattled… He knows what’s happening!’ the Commander-in-chief wrote