Lori Rudd Death -Dead – Obituary : Golden Eagle head athletic trainer, Lori Rudd has Died .

As we mourn the loss of Golden Eagle head athletic trainer, Lori Rudd, we remember her as those she cared for in her 27-year career do:

Compassionate.

Strong and optimistic.

A good person with a kind soul.

A true friend and an inspiration.https://t.co/lbpliWGKa0

— Cal State LA Athletics (@LAGoldenEagles) December 16, 2020