Lori Rudd Death -Dead – Obituary : Golden Eagle head athletic trainer, Lori Rudd has Died .

By | December 16, 2020
Golden Eagle head athletic trainer, Lori Rudd has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

Cal State LA Athletics @LAGoldenEagles As we mourn the loss of Golden Eagle head athletic trainer, Lori Rudd, we remember her as those she cared for in her 27-year career do: Compassionate. Strong and optimistic. A good person with a kind soul. A true friend and an inspiration.

