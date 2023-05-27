Lori Vallow Daybell requests new trial after conviction for murdering her children and other charges

Lori Vallow Daybell : Lori Vallow Daybell requests new trial after conviction for murdering her children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow and grand theft.

Lori Vallow Daybell, the mother of two missing children whose murder trial and religious beliefs gained national attention, is seeking a new trial after being convicted by a 12-person jury of murdering her children and other felonies. The motion for a new trial claims that one of the jurors was aware of evidence that was not presented during the trial, and that the instructions given to the jurors were confusing. Vallow Daybell’s husband, Chad Daybell, is also charged with over half-a-dozen felonies related to the murder of the children and Tammy Daybell. The prosecution will have a chance to object to the motion before a hearing is scheduled. Vallow Daybell is expected to be sentenced on July 31.

Read Full story : Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted of murder. Her attorneys are asking for a new trial. /

News Source : Alex Brizee

Lori Vallow Daybell conviction Murder trial Lori Vallow Daybell Lori Vallow Daybell case update New trial for Lori Vallow Daybell Lori Vallow Daybell legal defense