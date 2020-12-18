Lorne Aston Death -Dead – Obituary : Lorne Aston has Died .
Lorne Aston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
The RHSAA is saddened to hear the passing of Lorne Aston, a long time teacher at Sheldon-Williams Collegiate and the first commissioner of RHSAA from 1980-87. Our condolences go out to Lorne’s entire family.
— RHSAA (@RHSAAthletics) December 18, 2020
