Lorne Aston Death -Dead – Obituary : Lorne Aston has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
Lorne Aston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

RHSAA @RHSAAthletics The RHSAA is saddened to hear the passing of Lorne Aston, a long time teacher at Sheldon-Williams Collegiate and the first commissioner of RHSAA from 1980-87. Our condolences go out to Lorne’s entire family.

