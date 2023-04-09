Lorraine Tollemache: Social Worker Extraordinaire

Obituary: Remembering Lorraine Tollemache, a Dedicated Social Worker

Lorraine Tollemache, a committed social worker, passed away on October 15th, 2021, at the age of 68. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and those whose lives she touched through her work.

Tollemache devoted her career to helping people in need, particularly children and families. She worked as a social worker for over 40 years, serving as an advocate and a support system, with kindness, empathy, and skill.

Born in London, Tollemache began her social work journey in the early 1970s. She dedicated her life to pursuing her passion for social justice, and joined local and national initiatives to help improve the lives of marginalized and vulnerable groups.

Tollemache had a rich and varied career, working in various roles as a social worker across different local authorities in England. She was consistently recognized for her contributions, receiving multiple accolades and awards for her outstanding work, including the recognition of her innovative and compassionate approach.

Lorraine Tollemache leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and empathy that will long be remembered by those whose lives she touched. Her colleagues describe her as someone who brought light and compassion to their work, and who inspired others to join her in improving the lives of people in need.

Her passing is deeply felt by those who knew her, but her legacy will continue to inspire and shape the work of social workers around the world. Rest in peace, Lorraine Tollemache.

Lorraine Tollemache: A Multifaceted Life

Lorraine Tollemache, a talented artist, teacher, social worker, and psychotherapist, passed away at the age of 82. She was best known for her work at the Tavistock Clinic in London, where she trained social workers as a senior clinical lecturer.

Early Life and Education

Born in Quetta, Pakistan, Lorraine was the eldest of three sisters to Leila and Freddy Allen. After Partition in India, the family returned to England on the Empire Windrush in 1947 and settled in Surrey. Lorraine attended Guildford High School and later Roedean School, where she excelled at English and art. She studied at Farnham Art School and then at the Institute of Education at University College London, where she met her future husband.

A Fulfilling Career and Family

Lorraine and her husband moved to Cornwall, where they both worked at St. Austell Grammar School. She was a gifted art teacher with a talent for painting, drawing, and ceramics, which she continued throughout her life, even after the adoption of their two children. The family moved to Highbury in 1976, where they had many political and literary discussions in their visually striking home.

A Successful Career at the Tavistock Clinic

Lorraine completed her degree in English at Bedford College, University of London, in 1976, then qualified as a social worker and psychoanalytic psychotherapist. She established the foundations for her successful career at the Tavistock, working as a senior clinical lecturer from 1990 onwards. Her expertise in the complexities of fostering and adoption led her to co-found the fostering and adoption team and the fostering and adoption workshop. In 2006, she co-edited the book “Creating New Families: Therapeutic Approaches to Fostering, Adoption, and Kinship Care.” She also established training for social workers under the title of “Children in Transition,” which became part of the Tavistock MA in advanced social work.

A Life Full of Joy and Adventure

Even after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015, Lorraine remained active, enjoying walks and dancing, and taking her grandchildren ice skating and swimming, impressing them with her abilities. She is survived by her husband, two children, and four grandchildren.