“Lorry accident Repalle” today : Lorry overturns in Repalle, resulting in three fatalities and three injuries.

Lorry Overturn in Repalle Results in Three Fatalities and Three Injuries today 2023.
A road accident occurred in Repalle, Bapatla district, where a lorry transporting limestone overturned, resulting in three deaths and three injuries. The incident happened on the outskirts of Ravi Anantavaram. The injured were rushed to a government hospital in Raypalle, while the deceased hailed from Macherla of Palnadu district. The police attribute the accident to driver fatigue.
News Source : Pavan
