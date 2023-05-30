“Los Angeles Angels pitching prospect Ben Joyce”: All You Need to Know About Los Angeles Angels Pitching Prospect, Ben Joyce

The Angels’ Bullpen Gets a Boost with the Call-Up of Ben Joyce

The Los Angeles Angels have been struggling with their bullpen this season, and with the team slipping to six games back in the AL West, they are in need of all the help they can get. However, their recent call-up of Ben Joyce from Double A might just be the boost they need.

Joyce, a 22-year-old native of Knoxville, Tennessee, first gained national attention last year while pitching for the Volunteers. He set the NCAA record with a 104.1 mph pitch, and just a month later, he threw a pitch that was clocked at 105.5 mph. Not only was that then the fastest pitch ever thrown in NCAA baseball, but it was also the second-fastest pitch ever thrown in baseball at any level.

The Angels selected Joyce in the third round of the draft, giving him a $1 million signing bonus and assigning him to the Double A Rocket City Trash Pandas. Joyce had played JuCo ball before heading to Tennessee and had Tommy John surgery in the fall of 2020, causing him to miss all of the 2021 season. However, he came back blazing in 2022.

While coming back from Tommy John surgery is becoming more common, it is still a sign of the worry that every pitcher has, particularly those who throw such extreme speeds. Namely, can their arm hold out? For now, Ben Joyce is enjoying his time in the Show, after getting called up on Monday night and making his debut against the White Sox in a game that was already emotionally charged.

Chicago saw the return of Liam Hendriks after receiving the all-clear from cancer, and amid the hustle and bustle, Los Angeles called on Ben Joyce to get them through the seventh inning. Joyce threw the 11 fastest pitches thrown in that game, topping out at 102 mph. Only one pitch that he threw did not reach 100 mph, and it was an 89 mph breaking ball. Joyce got out of the inning, striking out two and getting a fly out to left.

“It felt awesome. I felt very comfortable, a lot more comfortable than I thought I’d feel,” said Joyce. “Just went out and trusted my stuff and threw strikes, and it worked out. It was an amazing feeling.”

Joyce has a twin brother, Zach, who also pitches for Tennessee. Zach had taken some time out of baseball for Tommy John surgery and mental health issues but completed his junior season and will be back in 2024.

The Angels are hoping that Ben Joyce’s impressive debut is a sign of things to come. With a formidable hitting attack, Los Angeles has the potential to make a push for the playoffs, but their weak spot so far this season has been their hot/cold bullpen. If Joyce can continue to throw hard and get outs, he could be a valuable addition to the team and help them make a late-season surge.

In conclusion, the Los Angeles Angels have added some pepper to their bullpen by calling up Ben Joyce from Double A. Joyce’s impressive debut bodes well for the team, who are in desperate need of bullpen help as they try to make a push for the playoffs. With his extreme speed and ability to get outs, Joyce could be a valuable addition to the team and help them turn their season around.

Ben Joyce baseball Los Angeles Angels prospect Ben Joyce pitching stats Ben Joyce biography Ben Joyce minor league career

News Source : Diario AS

Source Link :Who is Ben Joyce? Everything to know about the Los Angeles Angels pitching prospect/