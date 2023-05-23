“Los Angeles Dodgers’ birria fries recipe”: Daily News: Steps to Prepare Los Angeles Dodgers’ Delicious Birria Fries in Your Kitchen

The Los Angeles Dodgers Launch a Limited Edition Dish on Mexican Heritage Night

The Los Angeles Dodgers launched a limited edition dish on Mexican Heritage Night at the stadium on May 16. Besides getting the free serape at the door during the event, fans at the game also had the chance to try the Chef Merito Loaded Birria Fries, served in a mini baseball helmet, which was created by Dodger Stadium Executive Chef Christine Gerriets and food blogger Eddie Sanchez.

Creating the Dish

The Birria Fries were topped with cilantro, pickled onions, and salsa verde to create a surprisingly spicy, juicy, and pretty authentic tasting dish. Think of it as a steak and fries but with birria, which is a traditional Mexican meat stew that’s cooked for hours after the meat is marinated in an adobo typically made of vinegar, garlic, dried chiles, and herbs and spices. Gerriets said, “I want people to feel like their abuela made it and they’re eating at home.”

Availability

The dish is available on the field level cantina and reserve level section 17, but only for this upcoming May 29-31 homestand. Gerriets said it could become a permanent dish at the stadium, but there are no solid plans for that yet.

Recipe

If you can’t make it to the stadium, don’t worry, we have the recipe. Here’s how to make Chef Merito Loaded Birria Fries:

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Chef Merito Adobo para Birria

1 lb. of beef chuck roast or short rib

6 oz. of frozen fries

½ oz. pickled onions

¼ oz. chopped cilantro

4 oz. white cheese

2 oz. salsa verde

Instructions:

Birria:

If using beef chuck roast, cut the meat in 4-5 inch cubes. If you’re using short ribs, cook whole. Place the meat in a mixing bowl, coat it with Chef Merito Adobo and let it marinate in the refrigerator for 3 hours. Then cover the meat and cook over medium-low heat in a large saucepan for 3 hours. (In a slow cooker, cook for 8 hours). Stir the meat every 20-30 minutes.

Fries:

Preheat oil in a medium saucepan at medium-low heat. Once it’s heated, add fries and fry for 3.5 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and drain excess oil with a paper towel and let fries rest for two minutes. Put the fries in a shallow bowl and add the birria, pickled onions, white cheese, cilantro, and salsa verde to serve.

This recipe was more than enough for two.

Conclusion

The Chef Merito Loaded Birria Fries are a delicious and unique dish that combines traditional Mexican flavors with classic stadium food. If you can’t make it to the stadium, try making it at home with the recipe provided. Who knows, it may become a permanent fixture at Dodger Stadium in the future.

