Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Wins: Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl History: Championships, Appearances, and Last Victory

The History of the Los Angeles Rams: From Cleveland to Super Bowl Champions

The Los Angeles Rams joined the NFL back in 1936, originally representing the city of Cleveland, Ohio before moving to Los Angeles in 1946. The franchise was on the move again in 1995 when the Rams moved to St. Louis for 10 years before returning to the City of Angels, but not before claiming their first Super Bowl win.

A Slow Start to Super Bowl Success

But before the year 2000, the Rams had only appeared in one Super Bowl back in January 1980, when a record attendance of 103,985 watched on as Pittsburgh Steelers came to Pasadena, California and beat the Rams 31-19. The Rams frequently reached the post-season during the 1980s but failed to reach the Super Bowl again until the franchise’s move to St. Louis changed their fortunes.

Off the back of 10 seasons without an appearance in the play-offs, the Rams put everything right in one go as they won Super Bowl XXXIV, beating the Tennessee Titans in Atlanta for their first Vince Lombardi trophy. Another Super Bowl defeat followed in 2002, but after the arrival of Sean McVay as head coach in 2017, the Rams decided they had waiting long enough for another Super Bowl and began trading away picks in return for star players to bring the franchise success.

A New Era of Success

The move paid off at the second attempt, as the Rams put defeat at Super Bowl LIII behind them to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in their home SoFi Stadium in February 2022. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp had a standout performance, going for 92 yards and two touchdowns off 10 targets in an MVP performance.

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Appearances

The Rams have appeared in the Super Bowl on five occasions:

January 20, 1980 – Super Bowl XIV – Pittsburgh Steelers 31-19 Los Angeles Rams

January 30, 2000 – Super Bowl XXXIV – St. Louis Rams 23-16 Tennessee Titans

February 3, 2002 – Super Bowl XXXVI – New England Patriots 20-17 St. Louis Rams

February 3, 2019 – Super Bowl LIII – New England Patriots 13-3 St. Louis Rams

February 13, 2022 – Super Bowl LVI – Los Angeles Rams 23-20 Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Wins

The Los Angeles Rams have won the Super Bowl two times in five appearances, only four franchises have ever lost more than three.

DAZN and the NFL

DAZN will deliver the NFL Game Pass International service from the 2023 season across the world (except the U.S. and China), find out more here.

Los Angeles Rams championships Super Bowl appearances by Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl wins List of Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl victories Last time the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl

News Source : DAZN

Source Link :How many Super Bowls have the Los Angeles Rams won? List of championships, appearances, last Super Bowl win/