Los Pollos Hermanos Chicken Recipe SEO Keyword: “Authentic Los Pollos Hermanos Chicken Recipe”: How to Make a Delicious Chicken Recipe Inspired by Better Call Saul’s Los Pollos Hermanos

Better Call Saul-Inspired Los Pollos Hermanos Chicken Recipe
Introduction
If you’re a fan of the hit TV show Better Call Saul, you’re probably familiar with Los Pollos Hermanos – the fast-food chain owned by the show’s main antagonist, Gus Fring. One of the most popular items on the menu at Los Pollos Hermanos is the mouth-watering chicken, which is marinated in a secret blend of herbs and spices and cooked to perfection.
If you’ve ever wanted to recreate this iconic dish at home, you’re in luck! In this article, we’ll be sharing a Better Call Saul-inspired Los Pollos Hermanos chicken recipe that will have your taste buds singing.
Ingredients
To make this delicious chicken dish, you’ll need the following ingredients:
- 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons white vinegar
- 2 tablespoons paprika
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 1 tablespoon dried thyme
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
Now that you have your ingredients ready, it’s time to start cooking!
- Preheat your oven to 425°F.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, white vinegar, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, thyme, salt, and black pepper.
- Place the chicken thighs in a large baking dish.
- Brush the chicken thighs with the spice mixture, making sure to coat them evenly on all sides.
- Place the baking dish in the oven and bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the skin is crispy and golden brown.
- Remove the chicken from the oven and let it rest for 5-10 minutes before serving.
Serving Suggestions
This Better Call Saul-inspired Los Pollos Hermanos chicken recipe is delicious on its own, but you can take it to the next level by serving it with some tasty sides. Here are a few suggestions:
- Spanish rice
- Refried beans
- Grilled vegetables
- Tortilla chips and guacamole
Conclusion
This Better Call Saul-inspired Los Pollos Hermanos chicken recipe is the perfect way to satisfy your cravings for delicious, juicy chicken. Whether you’re a fan of the show or just looking for a new recipe to try, this dish is sure to impress. So fire up your oven and get ready to enjoy some mouth-watering chicken that would make even Gus Fring proud!
