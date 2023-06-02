Los Pollos Hermanos Chicken Recipe SEO Keyword: “Authentic Los Pollos Hermanos Chicken Recipe”: How to Make a Delicious Chicken Recipe Inspired by Better Call Saul’s Los Pollos Hermanos

Better Call Saul-Inspired Los Pollos Hermanos Chicken Recipe

Introduction

If you’re a fan of the hit TV show Better Call Saul, you’re probably familiar with Los Pollos Hermanos – the fast-food chain owned by the show’s main antagonist, Gus Fring. One of the most popular items on the menu at Los Pollos Hermanos is the mouth-watering chicken, which is marinated in a secret blend of herbs and spices and cooked to perfection.

If you’ve ever wanted to recreate this iconic dish at home, you’re in luck! In this article, we’ll be sharing a Better Call Saul-inspired Los Pollos Hermanos chicken recipe that will have your taste buds singing.

Ingredients

To make this delicious chicken dish, you’ll need the following ingredients:

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 tablespoons paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Now that you have your ingredients ready, it’s time to start cooking!

Preheat your oven to 425°F. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, white vinegar, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, thyme, salt, and black pepper. Place the chicken thighs in a large baking dish. Brush the chicken thighs with the spice mixture, making sure to coat them evenly on all sides. Place the baking dish in the oven and bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the skin is crispy and golden brown. Remove the chicken from the oven and let it rest for 5-10 minutes before serving.

Serving Suggestions

This Better Call Saul-inspired Los Pollos Hermanos chicken recipe is delicious on its own, but you can take it to the next level by serving it with some tasty sides. Here are a few suggestions:

Spanish rice

Refried beans

Grilled vegetables

Tortilla chips and guacamole

Conclusion

This Better Call Saul-inspired Los Pollos Hermanos chicken recipe is the perfect way to satisfy your cravings for delicious, juicy chicken. Whether you’re a fan of the show or just looking for a new recipe to try, this dish is sure to impress. So fire up your oven and get ready to enjoy some mouth-watering chicken that would make even Gus Fring proud!

