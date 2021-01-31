Los Santos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : LAPD Security Officer Dexter De Los Santos has Died.

January 31, 2021
0 Comment

Los Santos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : LAPD Security Officer Dexter De Los Santos has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021

LAPD Security Officer Dexter De Los Santos has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

LAPD HQ @LAPDHQ · 8m LAPD Security Officer Dexter De Los Santos died on January 29 due to COVID-19. Dexter served Angelenos as a full-time Security Guard at Security Services Division for more than 8 years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. Dexter, we thank you for your service.

