loss of Vili Ngata: Obituary for Anchalee Filipe Ngata’s Son, One Year After His Passing

A Year After the Death of Vili Ngata: A Mother’s Grief

Anchalee Filipe Ngata is mourning the sudden death of her son, Vili Ngata, who passed away a year ago. Vili was a beloved member of the community and his death has left a void in the hearts of many.

Vili’s Life

Vili was born on March 28, 1994, in Tonga. He grew up in a large family and was the second youngest of seven siblings. Vili was a talented athlete and played football for the University of Hawaii. He had a passion for helping others and was studying to become a firefighter.

Tragic Death

On April 4, 2020, Vili died in a tragic accident while hiking in Kailua. He was only 26 years old. The news of his death shocked the community and left his family and friends devastated.

Mother’s Grief

Anchalee Filipe Ngata is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of her son. She describes Vili as a kind and loving person who had a contagious smile. “He was my baby boy and I miss him every day,” she says. “I never thought I would have to bury my child.”

Anchalee has been relying on her faith to get her through this difficult time. “I know that Vili is in a better place and that he is watching over us,” she says. “But it still hurts so much.”

Remembering Vili

Vili’s family and friends are keeping his memory alive by sharing stories and memories of him. They have also established a scholarship fund in his honor to help students who are studying to become firefighters.

“Vili had a passion for helping others and we want to continue that legacy,” says Anchalee. “He would be so proud to know that he is making a difference in the lives of others.”

Final Thoughts

The death of Vili Ngata has left a void in the hearts of many. His family and friends are still mourning his loss, but they are also finding ways to honor his memory. Vili’s legacy will live on through the scholarship fund and the memories that his loved ones have of him.

