lost dog shooting : Woman searching for lost dog targeted by men with gunfire

Woman searching for lost dog targeted in shooting by men

A woman in Lafayette, Indiana was shot at by a group of men while she was searching for a lost dog early Monday morning. The 26-year-old woman was driving around the area asking for help when she approached a group of men on bicycles. As she attempted to ask them whether they had seen the dog, members of the group opened fire on her and her vehicle. The woman was not injured, but several bullets struck her car. Police found shell casings at the scene, but no one has been arrested yet.

In a separate incident, a man was arrested after firing a shot at a pub manager in Lafayette. Bertrum Therrod Anderson was asked to leave the Way 2 Go pub early Saturday morning but returned with a handgun a short while later. He created a disturbance and fired a shot at the manager before leaving. Police later found Anderson walking on Salem Street and arrested him on suspicion of several charges, including pointing a firearm and intimidation with a deadly weapon. He remained in jail on Tuesday afternoon.

News Source : Ron Wilkins

Source Link :Men shoot at woman who was looking for lost dog/