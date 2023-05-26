Lottery winner Edwin Castro accused of stealing winning ticket worth over $2 billion

Edwin Castro, lottery winner accused of stealing ticket. : Lottery winner Edwin Castro accused of stealing winning ticket by Jose Rivera

The winner of a massive lottery jackpot worth over $2 billion has been accused of stealing the winning ticket that brought him his fortune. Despite purchasing a $25.5 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills, trouble may be brewing for Edwin Castro as he has been served with legal papers due to a lawsuit claiming that the winning ticket was stolen. Jose Rivera alleges that he was the one who actually bought the ticket that won over $2 billion on the Powerball, but had it stolen from him by a man known as ‘Reggie’, identified as Urachi F. Romero. Despite the lawsuit, lottery officials are confident that they have the rightful winner and that their vetting process is working well.

News Source : Joe Harker

