“Lotus Root Salad Recipe”: Chinese-Style Lotus Root Salad: A Delicious Recipe for a Refreshing Dish.

Lotus Root Salad Chinese Style – A Delicious and Healthy Dish
Lotus root salad, also known as 涼拌藕片 (liáng bàn ǒu piàn) in Chinese, is a refreshing and healthy dish that is popular in Chinese cuisine. This dish is made with thinly sliced lotus root that is marinated in a flavorful dressing, making it a perfect appetizer or side dish.
Ingredients
- 1 large lotus root (about 500g)
- 1 tbsp vinegar
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp chili oil (optional)
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
Instructions
- Peel the lotus root and slice it into thin rounds. Rinse the slices under cold water to remove any dirt or impurities.
- Bring a pot of water to a boil and blanch the lotus root slices for 1-2 minutes until they are slightly cooked but still crunchy. Drain and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process.
- In a separate bowl, mix together vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, chili oil (if using), minced garlic, and chopped green onions to make the dressing.
- Add the blanched lotus root slices to the dressing and mix well. Allow the salad to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
- Sprinkle toasted sesame seeds over the salad before serving.
Health Benefits of Lotus Root
Lotus root is a nutritious vegetable that is low in calories and high in fiber. It is a good source of vitamin C, potassium, and iron, and has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for its health benefits. Some of the benefits of lotus root include:
- Regulating blood pressure
- Improving digestion
- Boosting the immune system
- Reducing inflammation
- Promoting healthy skin
Variations
There are many variations of lotus root salad, and you can customize the recipe to suit your taste preferences. Here are some ideas:
- Add sliced cucumber or carrot to the salad for extra crunch and color.
- Use rice vinegar or apple cider vinegar instead of white vinegar for a slightly different flavor.
- Add a pinch of salt or MSG to the dressing if you prefer a savory taste.
- Substitute honey or agave nectar for sugar if you want a healthier sweetener option.
- Use black sesame seeds instead of white sesame seeds for a more striking appearance.
Conclusion
Lotus root salad is a delicious and healthy dish that is easy to make and perfect for any occasion. With its crunchy texture and flavorful dressing, it is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Try making this dish at home and enjoy the many health benefits of lotus root!
News Source : 众品味Peoples Taste
Source Link :Lotus Root Salad Chinese Style. Great lotus root recipe. 涼拌藕片/