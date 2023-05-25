“Lotus Root Salad Recipe”: Chinese-Style Lotus Root Salad: A Delicious Recipe for a Refreshing Dish.

Lotus Root Salad Chinese Style – A Delicious and Healthy Dish

Lotus root salad, also known as 涼拌藕片 (liáng bàn ǒu piàn) in Chinese, is a refreshing and healthy dish that is popular in Chinese cuisine. This dish is made with thinly sliced lotus root that is marinated in a flavorful dressing, making it a perfect appetizer or side dish.

Ingredients

1 large lotus root (about 500g)

1 tbsp vinegar

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp chili oil (optional)

1 clove garlic, minced

2 green onions, chopped

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Instructions

Peel the lotus root and slice it into thin rounds. Rinse the slices under cold water to remove any dirt or impurities. Bring a pot of water to a boil and blanch the lotus root slices for 1-2 minutes until they are slightly cooked but still crunchy. Drain and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process. In a separate bowl, mix together vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, chili oil (if using), minced garlic, and chopped green onions to make the dressing. Add the blanched lotus root slices to the dressing and mix well. Allow the salad to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Sprinkle toasted sesame seeds over the salad before serving.

Health Benefits of Lotus Root

Lotus root is a nutritious vegetable that is low in calories and high in fiber. It is a good source of vitamin C, potassium, and iron, and has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for its health benefits. Some of the benefits of lotus root include:

Regulating blood pressure

Improving digestion

Boosting the immune system

Reducing inflammation

Promoting healthy skin

Variations

There are many variations of lotus root salad, and you can customize the recipe to suit your taste preferences. Here are some ideas:

Add sliced cucumber or carrot to the salad for extra crunch and color.

Use rice vinegar or apple cider vinegar instead of white vinegar for a slightly different flavor.

Add a pinch of salt or MSG to the dressing if you prefer a savory taste.

Substitute honey or agave nectar for sugar if you want a healthier sweetener option.

Use black sesame seeds instead of white sesame seeds for a more striking appearance.

Conclusion

Lotus root salad is a delicious and healthy dish that is easy to make and perfect for any occasion. With its crunchy texture and flavorful dressing, it is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Try making this dish at home and enjoy the many health benefits of lotus root!

