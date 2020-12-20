Lou Dennis Death -Dead – Obituary : Lou Dennis has Died .
Lou Dennis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
I was just told that one of my favorite mentors from my Warner Bros days, Lou Dennis, has passed away. He was once asked, "How many people work at Warner Bros. Records?" He replied, "About half." RIP Lou pic.twitter.com/4qRdiUFd4f
— Howie Klein (@downwithtyranny) December 19, 2020
