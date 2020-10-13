Lou Lou Gehrig Death – Dead : Dog Miss Lou Lou Gehrig Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Lou Lou Gehrig has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.
“Brian Hall on Twitter: “some sad news this morning. Miss Lou Lou Gehrig, longtime @GSOHoppers bat dog, died Monday night. ”
some sad news this morning. Miss Lou Lou Gehrig, longtime @GSOHoppers bat dog, died Monday night. @WFMY @greensborocity pic.twitter.com/zHS5eFQH0x
— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) October 13, 2020
💔🐶⚾ SAD NEWS TO REPORT: 9-year-old Miss Lou Lou Gehrig, the @GSOHoppers bat dog for 8 seasons, died Monday night after a brief illness.
Lou Lou was adored by fans and loved retrieving bats and balls, and will be sincerely missed. pic.twitter.com/aS60HTQQkD
— WXII 12 News (@WXII) October 13, 2020
Tributes
We join the Grasshoppers family in mourning the loss of very good bat dog Miss Lou Lou Gehrig.https://t.co/SRqVnWEQIT pic.twitter.com/wA7Og1LpsJ
— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) October 13, 2020
The @GSOHoppers announce the passing of Miss Lou Lou Gehrig, the organization’s bat dog for the last 8 seasons. She died Monday night after a brief illness. She was 9 years old. My heart was not ready for this photo 😭💚 pic.twitter.com/Gh8sQR6pwX
— Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) October 13, 2020
Miss Lou Lou Gehrig, the last remaining bat dog for the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Low A; Sally League) who served in that role for 8 seasons, died Monday night after a brief illness #MiLB #sportsbiz #batdog https://t.co/OrOLxNU4w1 pic.twitter.com/zYP67ZTj2i
— Ballpark Digest (@ballparkdigest) October 13, 2020
Sad news out of Greensboro:
The @GSOHoppers have announced that bat dog Miss Lou Lou Gehrig has died after a brief illness. She served as the club’s bat dog for eight seasons, the first half with Miss Babe Ruth from 2012-2015. She was 9 years old.
— Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) October 13, 2020
