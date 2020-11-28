Lou Nistico Death -Dead – Obituaries: Knights alumni Lou Nistico has Died –

“London Knights on Twitter: “The London Knights are saddened by the loss of Knights alumni Lou Nistico. Our condolences to his family”

Our condolences to his family 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/zzSKR7C6rC — London Knights (@LondonKnights) November 28, 2020

Tributes

I join @RobReid30 & so many others in mourning heart of a lion Lou Nistico — & my soul is back at Peterboro Mem Centre in early 70s when Rob & I were expat #ldnont @LondonKnights fans we few, we happy few at #TrentU chanting LouLouLou & drowning out Petes fans & games were epics https://t.co/q5hbWnwz9j — James Stewart Reaney (@JamesSReaney) November 28, 2020

Robert Reid Wrote

I was plunged into grief when I read of the passing of Leapin’ Lou Nistico, one of the most beloved Knights in the club’s storied history. I’m a couple years older than Lou so feel privileged & honoured to recall his years in London. Now leaping with the angels after every goal.

Hawkesbury Hawks wrote

Our hearts are utterly shattered this morning to announce the passing of dearly cherished Lou Nistico (Hawks Assistant GM). We have lost a colleague, dear friend and a legendary hockey influencer. Our hearts go out to his family with sincerest condolences.

Dundas Real McCoys wrote

The Real McCoys are sad that the first ever non playing coach of the Rockton Real McCoys Lou Nistico passed away suddenly last night. Louie was passionate about the game, playing Sr in Brantford before taking over the McCoys.

cont.

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Lou Nistico. Our sincerest condolences go out to the Nistico family. https://t.co/5MiKivJQMk — Hockey Northwestern Ontario (@HNOHockey) November 27, 2020



