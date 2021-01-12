Lou Ulrich Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lou Ulrich has Died.
Lou Ulrich has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
Bob Malone 11h · Very sad to hear about the passing of Lou Ulrich. Lou was in my first real band when I was living in Boston. We toured the New England club circuit in the late 80s, logging many many hours in trucks and vans and bad hotel rooms and barrooms. Besides being a fantastic bass player, he could make us laugh ‘til it hurt no matter what was going on. He will truly be missed.
Source: (20+) Bob Malone – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Wayne Wilke
I’m sorry for your loss Bob. Good friends are a hard thing to lose. They can’t be replaced.
· Reply · 5h
Denise Holleritter
So sorry for your loss Bob
· Reply · 5h
Terri Hendrick Burrows
I am so very sorry Bob.
· Reply · 10h
Harry Miller
Sorry to hear that Bob
· Reply · 10h
Nick Jordan
Sorry for your loss & losing a friend from the musical community! R.I.P. Lou!
