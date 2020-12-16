Lou Webb Death -Dead – Obituary : New Orleanian Gypsy Lou Webb has Died .
New Orleanian Gypsy Lou Webb has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
Sad news: New Orleanian Gypsy Lou Webb has passed away @ 104 years old. Webb & husband Jon ran LouJon Press, which handprinted a journal that published now-famous beat poets. Gypsy & Jon also published Bukowski's 1st couple books. I visited her in 2013 🙁 https://t.co/Q696AlF2me
— michaelpatrickwelch (@mpatrickwelch) December 15, 2020
