Lou Webb Death -Dead – Obituary : New Orleanian Gypsy Lou Webb has Died .

New Orleanian Gypsy Lou Webb has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

michaelpatrickwelch @mpatrickwelch Sad news: New Orleanian Gypsy Lou Webb has passed away @ 104 years old. Webb & husband Jon ran LouJon Press, which handprinted a journal that published now-famous beat poets. Gypsy & Jon also published Bukowski’s 1st couple books. I visited her in 2013 🙁

