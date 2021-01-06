Louis Auricchio Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Louis Auricchio has Died .

Louis Auricchio has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Alec Zohni 16 hrs · Received terrible and unexpected news today of the passing of Louis Auricchio. May he Rest In Peace . Without the help of Lou there is no way I would be where I am today in life. He opened the door for me to pursue a career I longed for and helped me the whole way through. Such a personable and caring human being. Always had something positive to say. You will be missed by everyone! Thank you so much for everything you have made possible for me. I am forever grateful more than I could explain. My prayers go out to his family and friends hit during this difficult time. 5050 20 Comments Like Comment Share