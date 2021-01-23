Louis Bertoia Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Louis Bertoia has Died.

Louis Bertoia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22. 2020.

Lynn Pike 2h · We are so very sad to have lost our very dear friend, and Mentor for Dale., Louis Bertoia. Our hearts and prayers go out to his dear wife Sue, and his precious family. Louis and his Dad, the late Lou Sr. were instrumental in Dale’s passion for the Environmental Business. We will certainly miss him,, especially at the ball diamond..but we know that he will be there in Spirit watching our grandsons play together.

Tributes

Paula Horvath

Very very sad. He was a wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of his family. May he rest in peace.

Mel Monczak

Hi Lynn. I’m very sorry to hear of your loss. 🙁

Susie Fioret

OMG! What a shock to see this! My parents were best friends with his parents. As children we were always at their house and vise versa .RIP LOUIS

Shelley Heydon

My sincere condolences to Angie and you both.



Amira Gabriel

May His Soul RIP In Heaven My Deepest Condolence To The Family and Friends