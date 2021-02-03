Louis Cabot Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Louis W. Cabot has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021
Louis W. Cabot has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Louis W. Cabot, a longtime friend, founding member, and Trustee Emeritus of the Island Institute. He was an inspiring leader, whose many contributions made a difference. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
📷 Peter Ralston pic.twitter.com/qEHJZejmtx
— Island Institute (@islandinstitute) February 2, 2021
