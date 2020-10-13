Louis Carter Death – Dead : Louis Carter Obituary :Former Arundel High and University of Maryland football great, dies at age 67.

Louis Carter, former Arundel High and University of Maryland football great, dies at age 67, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.

Louis Carter, former Arundel High and University of Maryland football great, dies at age 67. Maryland City native was member of third induction class into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame.

Louis Carter, former Arundel High and University of Maryland football great, dies at age 67. Maryland City native was member of third induction class into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame.https://t.co/8cusk33veg pic.twitter.com/kuUmvnoFSp — Bill Wagner (@BWagner_CapGaz) October 13, 2020

Tributes

Longtime Laurel resident Louis Carter, who became one of Maryland football’s all-time greats and spent four seasons in the NFL, died Sunday at the age of 67 after a bout with blood cancer. https://t.co/Ufuf3PPlWD — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) October 13, 2020

Sorry to hear about the passing of legendary @TerpsFootball running back Louis Carter 😢The Laurel MD native was a third round @NFL draft pick of the @Raiders back in 1975 and also played for the @Buccaneers 🏈Prayers going out to his friends and family 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/WI1N1AN1mG — Brandy L. Simms (@bls1969) October 11, 2020

