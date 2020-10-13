Louis Carter Death – Dead : Louis Carter Obituary :Former Arundel High and University of Maryland football great, dies at age 67.

Louis Carter, former Arundel High and University of Maryland football great, dies at age 67, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.

“Bill Wagner on Twitter: “Louis Carter, former Arundel High and University of Maryland football great, dies at age 67. Maryland City native was member of third induction class into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame.”

