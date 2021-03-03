Louis Gerarder Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Firefighter Louis Gerarden. FF Gerarder has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired Firefighter Louis Gerarden. FF Gerarder was hired to the department in February of 1960 and retired in June of 1988.



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.