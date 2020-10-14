LOUIS “MULE-SKINNER” POLLMEIER Death – Dead : LOUIS Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

LOUIS “MULE-SKINNER” POLLMEIER has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“Todd Jacobus on Twitter: “Saddened to learn of death of a former Soldier of 224th Engineer Battalion Iowa Army National Guard, LOUIS “MULE-SKINNER” POLLMEIER. He deployed w/ Co C 224th Engr Bn to Habbaniyah & Ramadi, Anbar Province, Iraq in 2005. Gone too soon. #PTSD #IowaVeterans ”

Saddened to learn of death of a former Soldier of 224th Engineer Battalion Iowa Army National Guard, LOUIS "MULE-SKINNER" POLLMEIER. He deployed w/ Co C 224th Engr Bn to Habbaniyah & Ramadi, Anbar Province, Iraq in 2005. Gone too soon. #PTSD #IowaVeterans https://t.co/DYvT1x1TXP pic.twitter.com/RnoVt17p7Z — Todd Jacobus (@toddjacobus) October 14, 2020

Tributes

———————— –