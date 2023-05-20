Louise Bourgeois Spider sculpture auction sale : No suspect or victim name mentioned in the article.

“The $32.8 Million Spider Sculpture by Louise Bourgeois Fetches Record Price at Auction”

During an auction on Thursday, a 10-foot tall bronze spider sculpture, known as “Spider” and created by French-American artist Louise Bourgeois in 1996, sold for a staggering $32.8 million. While Bourgeois crafted multiple spider sculptures that are displayed in prestigious art museums worldwide, she did not start sculpting them until she was in her 80s. The price of the sculpture came close to breaking the record for a female artist’s work, which is currently held by Georgia O’Keefe’s painting “Jimson Weed,” purchased by Walmart heiress Alice Walton’s museum for over $44 million in 2014. Bourgeois passed away in 2010 at the age of 98. CNN Newsource holds the copyright for this article.

Read Full story : Giant Louise Bourgeois spider sculpture sells for record $32.8 million at auction /

News Source : https://www.wsmv.com

1. Louise Bourgeois sculpture

2. Record-breaking auction sales

3. Giant spider sculpture

4. Art market trends

5. Contemporary art investments