“Louisiana child shooting by sheriff” : Louisiana Sheriff Reports Child Playing Hide and Seek Shot by Man

Louisiana Man Shoots Child During Hide and Seek, Sheriff Reports

A Louisiana man has been charged with aggravated assault and battery after shooting at children who were playing hide and seek outside his home. The 14-year-old girl was struck in the back of the head and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. David Doyle, 58, claimed he saw shadows outside his home and shot at people he saw running away, unknowingly hitting the girl. He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. This incident is the latest in a series of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial circumstances.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Sheriff: Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek/