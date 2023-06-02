“Louisiana Jambalaya Recipe”: Will You Try Making Louisiana’s Oldest Jambalaya Recipe?

Jambalaya: Louisiana’s Iconic Dish

When someone mentions Louisiana, the first word that comes to mind for many people is “Jambalaya” thanks to the legendary Hank Williams. This dish, along with gumbo and crawfish, is one of the most recognized and embraced culinary creations of the Bayou State. But how did it earn its place in Louisiana’s culinary landscape?

Jambalaya is a combination of pig, bird, rice, the Cajun Holy Trinity (onions, bell peppers, and celery), and selected seasonings cooked and simmered to a tasty rib-sticking finish. It became a Louisiana legacy by being delicious and inexpensive, even for the poorest of families who could spare a chicken and had pork in the form of hams or sausage left over from the boucherie. Rice grew wild along the bayous and was a great way to stretch a little food into a lot of food.

The Native Americans, who were Louisiana’s original residents, may have created the dish decades before their French brothers and sisters arrived in the swamps from Nova Scotia. The Attakapas Tribe had a phrase they used before meals that was pronounced “Sham, pal ha, Ya!” which translates into “Be full, not skinny, Eat up.” The Spanish modified the pronunciation to the word jambalaya that we know today.

Although we do not know Louisiana’s oldest jambalaya recipe, we do know the oldest “published” recipe from 1844. It is not for the faint of heart or vegans, as it includes pickled pork, bear meat, venison, ham, loggerhead turtle, owls, squirrel, duck, catfish, garlic, onions, red and black pepper, and bay leaves. The dish was prepared in the evening and allowed to sit on the campfire all night long before being served at sunrise.

Today, many Louisiana companies make a DIY jambalaya mix, but taking your time over the heat to create a great jambalaya isn’t just an old wife’s tale. It’s the time that allows the meat to get tender and the flavors to blend. However, unless you’re adding bear meat to the mix, using a DIY mix is acceptable for most home cooks.

In conclusion, jambalaya is an iconic dish that has been embraced by Louisiana’s residents for its deliciousness and affordability. Its origins may have been with the Native Americans, but it was the Spanish who modified the pronunciation to the word we know today. Although we do not know Louisiana’s oldest jambalaya recipe, the oldest “published” recipe from 1844 contains an array of meats and seasonings that may not be for everyone’s taste buds. Nonetheless, jambalaya remains a beloved Louisiana dish that has stood the test of time.

Jambalaya recipe Louisiana Oldest Jambalaya recipe Louisiana cuisine Traditional Cajun recipe Cooking Louisiana style

News Source : 97.3 The Dawg

Source Link :Louisiana’s Oldest Jambalaya Recipe, Would You Make it?/