Louisiana lawsuits challenge qualified immunity for police officers accused of misconduct towards Bilal Hankins and Frances Tapps

ACLU lawsuits allege misconduct by Louisiana off-duty police officers towards Bilal Hankins and Frances Tapps

Two federal lawsuits in Louisiana, alleging misconduct and racially discriminatory behavior by off-duty police officers, are to be decided by a judge in New Orleans. The cases are drawing attention to police conduct when not on official duty and raising questions about accountability and qualified immunity. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Louisiana is representing the plaintiffs in both cases. In the first case, Bilal Hankins alleges that he was racially profiled during a traffic stop and subjected to excessive force by off-duty officers in his Uptown neighborhood. The officers are seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, citing qualified immunity. The second lawsuit involves Frances Tapps, who alleges harassment by an off-duty Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputy at her Kenner home. The judge is deliberating on both cases, which are bringing scrutiny to police conduct, even when off-duty, and systems of accountability and protection in place.

