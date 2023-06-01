Louisiana mother pushes for Truth and Transparency bill to get information about suspect Cruz Matute who shot her son, victim Noah, leaving him paralyzed.

Cruz Matute (suspect name) : New Orleans Mother Pushes for Truth and Transparency Bill After Son Paralyzed in Shooting by Juvenile Suspect

The Truth and Transparency bill, also known as House Bill 321, may revolutionize the way information on juvenile offenders is kept confidential from the public. The bill was introduced to the Senate a day before a violent juvenile offender escaped state custody. Although some oppose the bill, victims of crime have expressed their support. One mother from New Orleans is advocating for the bill after her son was shot by a 16-year-old in August of last year, resulting in his paralysis. The mother, Elisabeth Hansard, has struggled to obtain information on the suspect, which could change if the bill becomes law. However, civil rights attorney Ronald Haley believes that the bill is a terrible idea and infringes upon the rights of children. The bill would require five Louisiana parishes, including Orleans, East Baton Rouge, Caddo, Bossier, and Lafayette, to establish public-facing dashboards with information on teens charged with violent crimes.

News Source : WDSU

