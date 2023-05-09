“Louisville bank shooting officer recovery” : Condition of officer injured during response to Louisville bank shooting showing steady improvement

Louisville Bank Shooting: Injured Officer’s Condition Improving Steadily

Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was shot while responding to a shooting at an Old National Bank in Louisville, is making steady progress in his recovery, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. In a Facebook post, LMPD announced that Officer Wilt is now off the ventilator and other life-sustaining equipment, and has shown neurological improvement. While he is currently battling pneumonia and other complications, doctors have reportedly called his progress remarkable. The bullet lodged in Wilt’s head is not a threat to his brain or its blood vessels, and the damage to this area is said to be minimal.

News Source : Seth Austin

Source Link :Officer wounded while responding to Louisville bank shooting ‘improving steadily’/