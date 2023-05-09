Louisville bank shooting survivor : Condition of officer injured during response to Louisville bank shooting showing steady improvement

Improving Progress of Officer Injured during Response to Louisville Bank Shooting

Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was shot while responding to a bank robbery in Louisville on April 10, is showing improvement in his condition, according to an update from the Louisville Metro Police Department. Wilt is off the ventilator and all other life-sustaining equipment and has shown neurological improvement. Although he is currently dealing with some infections, doctors say the bullet lodged in his head is not a threat to his brain or its blood vessels. Wilt is battling pneumonia and other complications, but his progress has been called remarkable by medical professionals.

News Source : Seth Austin

Source Link :Officer wounded while responding to Louisville bank shooting ‘improving steadily’/