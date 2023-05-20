Louisville inmate escape. : Louisville inmate back in custody after escaping police vehicle

“Louisville Inmate Escapes Police Vehicle, Suspect Back in Custody”
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a prisoner in Louisville, Kentucky, has been recaptured after fleeing from a police vehicle. The accompanying image shows the prisoner in question.
News Source : Paradise Afshar
