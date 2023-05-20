Louisville inmate escape. : Louisville inmate back in custody after escaping police vehicle

Louisville inmate escape. : Louisville inmate back in custody after escaping police vehicle

Posted on May 20, 2023

“Louisville Inmate Escapes Police Vehicle, Suspect Back in Custody”

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a prisoner in Louisville, Kentucky, has been recaptured after fleeing from a police vehicle. The accompanying image shows the prisoner in question.

News Source : Paradise Afshar

1. Louisville inmate escape
2. Captured inmate Louisville
3. Escaped inmate custody
4. Louisville prison break
5. Inmate search Louisville

Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *