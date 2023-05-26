Louisville police officer injured in Old National Bank shooting shows progress in recovery

Nickolas Wilt – focus on the injured police officer’s name : Louisville police officer injured in mass shooting at Old National Bank shows progress in recovery

According to an update from the Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday, the police officer who was injured in the mass shooting at Old National Bank in April is now walking again with the aid of a harness as he continues to regain strength in his legs. Nickolas Wilt’s family has released a statement on the LMPD Facebook page, stating that he has made remarkable progress in his recovery and is responding more consistently to yes and no questions, indicating improvement in his cognitive function. Wilt is also increasingly independent, even brushing his teeth with minimal assistance. The family has expressed gratitude for the support and prayers they have received, and Wilt’s progress is seen as a testament to his resilience. The shooting on April 10 killed five people, including the shooter, Connor Sturgeon, who was an employee at the bank.

News Source : Madison Carter

