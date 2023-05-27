Louisville Shooting: Corionte Fant Arrested for Murder of Half-Brother Jo’Cori Harris Jr.

Jo’Cori Harris Jr. : Arrest made in connection to Jacobs neighborhood shooting, victim identified as Jo’Cori Harris Jr.

A man from Louisville has been taken into custody and charged in relation to a shooting that took place on May 3 in the Jacobs neighborhood, as per LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. Corionte Fant, who is 19 years old, was arrested on May 14 and is facing charges of murder and first-degree wanton endangerment, according to an arrest report. Fant confessed to having shot the victim, who is also his half-brother. Jo’Cori Harris Sr., who was arrested on May 9, has been identified as a co-defendant in this case. Harris Sr. implicated Fant as being involved in and shooting a rifle during the incident. Both suspects are under investigation for homicide after the discovery of 30-year-old Jo’Cori Harris Jr.’s body on Nichols View Court on May 3. Fant’s arraignment has been set for Saturday at 9 a.m. All rights reserved. (Copyright 2023 WAVE.)

Read Full story : Louisville man arrested in connection to shooting in Jacobs neighborhood /

News Source : https://www.wave3.com

Louisville shooting suspect Jacobs neighborhood shooting Arrest made in Louisville shooting Jacobs neighborhood crime news Louisville police investigation shooting