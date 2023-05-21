Louisville shooting victim : Mother and 5-year-old daughter hospitalized after shooting in Russell neighborhood, no suspects identified

Mother and 5-year-old daughter hospitalized after shooting in Russell neighborhood

A shooting in the Russell neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky has left a mother and her five-year-old daughter hospitalized. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night near 24th and Magazine Streets. The victims were found by officers on the scene and taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and UofL Hospital, respectively. Police have stated that their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and that the woman’s three-year-old child, who was with them, was unharmed. It is unclear whether or not the victims were the intended targets. This was the second shooting of the night that left multiple people injured, and there are currently no suspects in either case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

News Source : CJ Daniels

