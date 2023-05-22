Louisville shooting victim named Brian Horton : Man dies after being shot while cutting grass in Louisville, Kentucky

Man dies after being shot while cutting grass in Louisville, Kentucky

A man in Kentucky was fatally shot while he was mowing his lawn, according to authorities. The incident occurred on Olive Street in Louisville, and when police arrived, they found the victim, who was in his 20s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to revive him, the man died in hospital. The shooting took place in the district of Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins, who rushed to the scene. The police have found shell casings in the street and people’s yards, but they currently have no suspects. Hawkins urged witnesses to come forward and said she hoped the community would not overlook the incident.

Read Full story : Man killed while mowing lawn, police say /

News Source : https://www.wlox.com

