“Louisville weekend events”: 5 Activities to Enjoy in Louisville and Its Surroundings This Weekend (6/2-6/4)

Get Ready for a Fun-Filled Weekend in Southern Indiana and Louisville

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Southern Indiana Pride Fest

Location: Spring Street (parade), Big Four Station (festival) (Jeffersonville, IN)

Admission: Free

Time: 4-11 p.m.

Join in the celebration of LGBTQ joy in Southern Indiana with the annual Pride Fest. The festival starts with a parade on Spring Street and culminates with live music and entertainment at the Big Four Station. Come out and show your support for the community.

Ali Festival: Roses & Remembrance

Location: Cave Hill Cemetery

Admission: Free

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The nine-day Ali Festival, which celebrates the life of Muhammad Ali, kicks off this weekend, the anniversary of his passing. At the “Roses & Remembrance” service, which will feature Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, each guest will be given a rose to lay on Ali’s grave at Cave Hill Cemetery.

GlobaLou

Location: Iroquois Park

Admission: Free

Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

If you enjoyed WorldFest last fall, then you will love this festival too. Come out to Iroquois Park and experience live music, international cuisine, and diverse merchandise. Celebrate Louisville’s diversity and enjoy a day of fun in the sun.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Wild Lights

Location: Louisville Zoo

Admission: $22 ($7 parking)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your last chance to experience the Wild Lights festival at the Louisville Zoo. Enjoy themed light displays and international cultural performances in a beautiful outdoor setting. If you can’t make it, be sure to check out our photo gallery.

2nd Annual Israeli Street Fair

Location: Trager Family JCC

Admission: No cover, but bring spending money

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Come out and celebrate Jewish culture at the 2nd Annual Israeli Street Fair. Shop for Judaica, indulge in Mediterranean cuisine, and dance to Jewish music. This event is a great way to experience the vibrant Jewish community in Louisville.

Whether you are in Southern Indiana or Louisville, there is something for everyone to enjoy this weekend. From celebrating LGBTQ pride to honoring the legacy of Muhammad Ali, to experiencing different cultures and traditions, these festivals offer a variety of events for people of all ages and interests. Don’t miss the chance to have some fun and make lasting memories.

